Kenosha Man Charged with Invasion of Privacy for Allegedly Taking Photos Under Women’s Skirts at Local Market

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 40-year-old Kenosha man is accused of taking pictures under women’s skirts at a local outdoor market on Saturday.

Kevin A. Pursell was charged with invasion of privacy, a Class I felony, and appeared in court on Monday, where a $15,000 cash bond was set.

According to the complaint, a police officer was alerted by a market organizer about Pursell’s suspicious behavior.

Pursell initially denied the allegations but then allegedly admitted to using a hidden camera to record under women’s skirts after being questioned.

He reportedly confessed to recording between five to ten women and acknowledged having done it before.