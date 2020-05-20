Kenosha Man Connected to Assault Case Through DNA

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A 22 year old Kenosha man has apparently been connected to a years old sexual assault case through DNA evidence. 22 year old Robert Thomas was convicted on unrelated charges last year and had to submit a DNA sample as part of the case.

An analysis of the sample connected back to the 2014 Kenosha case in which a woman was assaulted in a parking lot on 60th street near 32nd Avenue. DNA was collected from the victim in the case and kept on file. The woman was not able to identify the attacker even when presented with a photo lineup including Thomas’s picture.

Thomas is being held on 25-thousand dollars bond and is due in court next week.