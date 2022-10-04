Kenosha Man Dead in Racine County Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is dead after a crash in Racine County Sunday night.

It happened around 10:15 PM on Highway 11 in Yorkville.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that a 37 year old man was behind the wheel when the vehicle veered across the centerline and ended up in the ditch on the south side of the roadway.

The SUV rolled several times, throwing the man from the vehicle.

A 35 year old female passenger was injured. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Only the single vehicle was involved in the crash and the man’s identity was not immediately released.