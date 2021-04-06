Kenosha Man Extradicted to Lake County, Freed on Bond in 2020 Fatal Crash Case

Mugshot released by Lake County Sheriff's Office

Tim Vander Tuuk. WLIP News (4-6-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Wisconsin man charged in a Lake County fatal crash, is free on bond. Joshua Bailey was extradited from Kenosha County after being arrested for an October 2020 crash near Antioch that killed 39-year-old William Stephens, and injured two others, including a young child. Investigators chalked up the crash to road rage by Bailey, and he now faces felony charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, and aggravated street racing. The 24-year-old was able to post a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is currently free as he awaits trial.