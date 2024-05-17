Kenosha Man Faces Attempted Homicide Charges

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—A 23 year old Kenosha man has been arrested and charged with nearly a dozen felonies.

The charges against Jerlik K. Jones include attempted first-degree intentional homicide and nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, related to an April shooting that seriously injured two people.

According to the criminal complaint, on the night of April 27, Kenosha police responded to reports of shots fired at 18th Avenue and 65th Street, where a mother and her teenage son were injured.

The 38 year old mother sustained a circular wound on her right hand with multiple broken bones and required transport to another hospital.

Her son suffered an abdominal injury from a gunshot.

The incident began earlier that day at Lincoln Park, where the teenage son was reportedly “jumped” by two adult men and several juveniles.

Later, the son’s family took him to confront the alleged attackers at Jones’s residence on 18th Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured the son being shot and his mother standing nearby.

Another video reportedly showed Jones allegedly firing a handgun at the family, with two bystanders also caught in the line of fire.

Jones, facing a possible life sentence, appeared in court where he was given a $250,000 cash bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28.