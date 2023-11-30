Kenosha Man Facing Multiple Charges After Wednesday Arrest

(Kenosha, WI) A Kenosha man is facing charges, after being arrested near a school. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near the Dimensions of Learning Academy in the 62-hundred block of 25th Avenue. Officials say the 32-year-old was spotted acting erratically and displaying weapons, including a rifle. The unidentified man was arrested in a vehicle that contained a child. Jail records identify the suspect as Jerrett Jerron Hunter-Crawford. He was hit with a felony charge of child neglect, and misdemeanors for being armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and OWI.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-30-23)