Kenosha Man Involved in Chase Identified

A Kenosha man is in custody after he allegedly led authorities on a high speed chase. It happened shortly after 7 AM yesterday. The suspect has been identified as 26 year old Shaquel Harris. The chase began when Harris pulled into a lot on Birch Road on Kenosha’s north side. Spotting a nearby sheriff’s deputy, he fled. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle but instead it keep speeding until it crashed into an apartment building on 13th St and 30th avenue. The crash caused extensive damage to the building and residents were evacuated. Harris was arrested nearby the crash and is charged with driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment.