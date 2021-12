(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are looking into a weekend homicide. Officials say they were called around 3 o’clock on Sunday morning to the 2-thousand block of Kristan Avenue on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival police found a 22-year-old Kenosha man deceased inside of a residence. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist in the investigation. No arrests have been announced.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-6-21)