Kenosha Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Toddler’s Death

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man will spend the next 15 years in prison in the death of a two and a half year old.

Matthew Bolinski died after suffering major injuries while in the care of an unlicensed daycare run by the wife of 25 year old Hunter Jones in March 2019. Jones was left in charge of Bolinski and later his wife called 9-1-1. When first responders arrived they found Bolinski unresponsive in his crib.

Autopsy reports state that the child suffered 18 different bruises and abrasions on his face, neck, arms, and chest.

Jones was convicted of second degree reckless homicide and will serve 10 years extended supervision after he’s released from prison.