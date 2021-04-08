Kenosha Man Shoots At Co-Worker Over Dispute

A 40 year old Kenosha man was taken into custody Thursday morning at 2:30am after a high risk traffic stop in the 1900 block of 65th St. in the Uptown area of Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriffs Department, an argument between the suspect and a 50 year old man happened earlier at a packaging plant in Racine that the two men worked at. The suspect followed the man after work and at about 10:20pm at the intersection of Highway H (88th Ave.) and 7th St. (Highway A) in Somers, the 40 year old got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the other man’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting, and the 40year old man was booked at the Kenosha County Jail. He is expected to be charged Friday.