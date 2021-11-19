Kenosha Man Wanted for Alleged Illegal Vote in 2020 Elections

(Woodstock, IL) A Kenosha man is wanted in McHenry County, after he reportedly traveled to Illinois to cast an illegal vote in the 2020 elections. A perjury warrant has been issued for 50-year-old Robert Sandy, who is accused of signing off on the ballot saying he had lived in McHenry County for 30 days prior to the election…though he bragged on Twitter that he had made the move north of the border. The Tweet also claimed he made the 45 mile trek to McHenry County to vote for Democratic U.S. House Representative Lauren Underwood. Officials didn’t offer any other specifics, but did say more investigations are ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-19-21)