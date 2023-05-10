Watch: Kenosha Marijuana Reform Passes Committee; Goes To Common Council For Consideration

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare committee has sent a measure that would lessen the penalty for marijuana possession in the city.

Under the plan the fine for a marijuana possession citation would be a dollar.

Court fees and the bond amount would be lowered as well.

8th District Alderman David Mau-who addressed the committee-says the measure follows the will of the public.

Opponents of the measure cited possible confusion given the sometimes winding borders between the city and its neighbors as well as overlapping law enforcement jurisdictions.

Others said the city should wait for the state to consider marijuana legalization.

The measure passed on a 3-2 vote and now goes before the full Kenosha Common Council for consideration and possible approval.