Kenosha Mask Mandate Extension Before the Kenosha Common Council Monday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council will take on the mask mandate extension Monday night.

Currently set to expire at the end of the month, the mask mandate extension would keep the measure in place until Memorial Day weekend.

The mask requirement is for all indoor public areas in the city with broad exemptions for eating and drinking indoors. Since it was first passed late in 2020, no citations for violating the mask order have been issued and a handful of complaints have come in.

The mask extension is expected to pass by a wide margin tonight because it’s a compromise measure that shortens the duration of the extension-originally set for the middle of the summer.