Kenosha Mask Mandate May Change Before Extension

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee will consider the extension of Kenosha’s mask mandate on Monday.

The measure would extend the mandate-now scheduled to expire at the end of March-until the end of July. 17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP that changes are expected in an effort to improve the bill.

Bogdala says that he is working with the measure’s sponsor, 2nd District Alderman Bill Siel on implementing the changes at the committee level.