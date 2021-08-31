Kenosha Mask Mandate; Use of Force Committee Voted Down In Committee

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The return of Kenosha’s mask mandate suffered a major blow when it was shot down by a committee last night on a 5-0 vote.

Public Safety and Welfare listened to dozens of citizens’ comments before voting against the mandate extension proposed by Alderman Anthony Kennedy. Kennedy’s other proposal-to have a committee review non-lethal riot control tactics-also failed.

The Kenosha Common Council will get the final say on those issues next week. Alderman Kennedy had tried for a deferral of the mask mandate extension to add a vaccination goal of 70 percent before it could be lifted-that failed on a 3-2 vote.