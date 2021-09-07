Kenosha Mask Proposal Pulled; Covid Numbers Up

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council will not consider a mask mandate at this week’s meeting after it was pulled by its sponsor-10th District Alderman Anthony Kennedy. The announcement was made Friday morning.

That comes as Kenosha officially added 138 positive Covid cases Monday but as zero positive tests were reported on Saturday and Sunday the steep increase is likely all the cases recorded during the weekend instead of a single day.

The seven day average is 57. Local hospitals have averaged 11 covid patients over the past seven days.