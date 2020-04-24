Kenosha Mayor: City Needs Strategy For Covid-19 Testing

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Local health officials say that their number one priority right is increasing the number of tests available. But not everyone can be tested-at least right away. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that means municipalities will have to have a strategy.

As to the case numbers, Kenosha County crossed the 3-hundred positive case mark Thursday and reported a 7th death due to COVID-19. Wisconsin has more than 5-thousand positive tests and 257 deaths. Health officials also say 2 cases locally are connected back to the April election.