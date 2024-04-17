Kenosha Mayor, Council, County Board Sworn In

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The city and County of Kenosha have new members and leaders officially taking office.

Oaths of office were administered last evening for Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala and the Kenosha Common Council and for the Kenosha County Board at a separate meeting.

3rd District Alderperson Jan Michalski was voted as Common Council President.

Mayor Bogdala says that the council needs to come together to govern the city and that he plans to lead from the front.

On the county side…Monica Yuhas and Daniel Gaschke were voted county board chair and vice chair respectively.

At the Kenosha County Board meeting outgoing Supervisor John O’Day addressed the board after serving 28 years with that body.