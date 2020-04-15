Kenosha Mayor: June Events in Jeopardy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The continuing cancelations stemming from the outbreak may stretch into summertime. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that events planned for April and May are already gone and events scheduled for June-including Kenosha’s annual parade scheduled for the end of the month-hang in the balance.

Antaramian says he hopes the governors from Midwest states work in concert on a plan to reopen the economy.

Kenosha officials are also continuing to work on Community Block Grant money for local businesses affected by the closure.