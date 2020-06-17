Kenosha Mayor Says Protecting Waterways; Revitalizing Uptown Among Priorities

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says the city is actively studying how to maintain the city’s natural waterways.

Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that officials are working with the Army Corp of Engineers with various projects along the city’s lakefront. But the mayor also says that other projects need to be addressed.

Antaramian also says that Kenosha’s uptown and the surrounding neighborhood is a priority.

A review of the Twenty-Second Avenue street design and landscape plans was sent to the city’s Public Works Committee this week.