Kenosha Mayor: “The Vault” Cabaret License Temporarily Suspended

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that he has begun the process to pull the cabaret license from the business where a deadly shooting occurred.

28 year old Marquis Wallace was shot and killed in the early morning hours of November 7th outside of the “The Vault” on 57th Street downtown.

The mayor says the license permitting them to hold live entertainment will be temporarily suspended upon further committee review.

The process began last week and will go before the committee next week.

The venue had previously announced via social media that all live events would be canceled.

Kenosha has recorded 11 homicides this year.