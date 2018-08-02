Kenosha Mexican Restaurant Closes
By bill.lawrence
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

Northside Kenosha Mexican restaurant Tacos el Rey has closed after 36 years due to financial reasons. The restaurant was established in 1982 by Benjamin and Manuela Rodriguez. Manager Jeremy Stump told the Kenosha News that they were going to close Monday, but he wanted to stay open a couple of more days for longtime customers and to complete the inventory of food items. The Tacos el Rey restaurant run by another owner in Racine is not closing.

