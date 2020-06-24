Kenosha Moves Forward With Major Projects

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Despite the continued economic concerns stemming from the pandemic, the city of Kenosha is moving forward with several major projects. One of them will go live-at least on a trial basis-later this month.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the city’s new garbage and recycling collection system will begin in select areas soon.

Residents will receive more information on the changes in the mail. Kenosha officials are also still working on plans for a new municipal building to be built on Sheridan Road near the city’s Civic Center.

Antaramian says that he hopes those plans will be finalized by the end of summer.

The mayor also says that the city is studying ways to deal with the record high water levels in Lake Michigan.