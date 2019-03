Selective focus close up of golf ball on green with red flag and trees

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Municipal Golf Course is set to open April 1st, for walking golfers only.

Carts will be available starting April 6th.

Spring rates are $9 for nine holes or $6.50 for nine holes for juniors and college students.

Spring rates for gas carts are $8 per person, when they become available.

“Muni” was opened in 1922 and begins it’s 97th season.