Kenosha Names Capt. Patton As New Police Chief

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Police and Fire Commission have announced the city’s new police chief.

Captain Patrick Patton will take over for the retiring Chief Eric Larsen January 1st.

Capt. Patton is a 16 year veteran of the department and has served as a police officer, detective, patrol sergeant, sergeant in the Detective Bureau, and patrol lieutenant.

He was promoted to Captain at the start of this year.

His hiring as Kenosha Police Chief will be made official at next week’s Police and Fire Commission meeting.

In a statement Patton said that he wants to continue Chief Larsen’s efforts in engaging the community.