Kenosha Now Has Over 100 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

Kenosha now has more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s according to the Kenosha County Division of Health as of Monday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Wisconsin is up to 77. That is an increase of nine people from Sunday. There have now been deaths reported in 16 counties, including one in Kenosha. Racine County now has two reported deaths. More than half of all deaths, 40, have occurred in Milwaukee County. Wisconsin Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says that while the numbers roll in we shouldn’t forget that real people are suffering.

As of Monday, there were 2,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases, said some modeling shows Wisconsin should hit its peak in cases around May 1, but that’s still just a best guess. Kenosha County Director of Health Jen Freiheit joined Federal officials in asking residents to wear homemade cloth masks when leaving home.