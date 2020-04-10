Kenosha Offers Tree Replacement at Reduced Cost

Kenoshans who have lost trees from their parkways for a variety of reasons will have the opportunity to have them replaced later this year. The city is offering tree replacement at a reduced cost for trees that were removed due to the Emerald Ash Borer, construction, storm damage and more. Residents have until June 26th to contact the city’s Parks Department to request a tree replacement. A city forester will inspect the requested site, and if approved a tree will be planted in those areas in October of this year. The fee to the property owner will be 50 dollars including tax. The city is subsidizing the trees through money in the Capital Improvement Plan. Kenosha officials say the program is part of a wider effort to reestablish the city’s urban forest, where trees had previously been removed.