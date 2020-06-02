Kenosha Officials Call Curfew For Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—As Kenosha’s law enforcement continues to fight the unrest that has swept the country, a curfew was issued last night and will be in effect again this evening. It will take effect at 8 PM Tuesday (June 2, 2020) and lasts until 7 AM Wednesday (June 3, 2020).

The curfew was called after posts circulated on social media that called for large gatherings, violence, and looting. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told WLIP’s Lip Off that local leaders couldn’t be sure of who was circulating the information but wanted to be safe rather than sorry.

Beth says that if you have to travel to and from work during the curfew hours you shouldn’t run into a problem from law enforcement.

Beth says that citizens should not take the law in their own hands and allow officers the space to do their jobs.