Kenosha Officials Emphasize Census Importance

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—The 2020 Census gets underway next month and Kenosha County officials want residents to be ready.

Households will be contacted beginning in March through the mail with info on how to complete the census forms.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser says that Census is vitally important because the count is the basis for distributing billions of dollars of federal funds.

Kreuser said that not counting everybody leaves money on the table that could be used to help the community. Services helped by the money include education, public health, transportation and more.

You can keep up with the Census 2020 process locally with the Kenosha County 2020 Census page on Facebook.