Kenosha Officials Issue “Dire” Warning As Covid-19 Pandemic Spreads

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha officials say that if you go out in public expect that you may be exposed to Covid-19. That dire warning was part of a release from the Kenosha County Joint Information Center released on Saturday.

Health officials say Kenosha County added 7-hundred cases of Covid-19 last week, with around 72-hundred positive cases total as of Friday.

Among the other recommendations are staying home if you don’t need to go out, wearing a mask and social distance, and avoiding all public and personal gatherings of any size.

Of course, if you feel sick you should stay home.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Keuser called the situation in Kenosha County “an urgent crisis” while Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said people should “exercise good judgement.”

Wisconsin added more than 6-thousand cases Sunday and has more than 69-thousand active cases.