Kenosha Officials Monitor Coronavirus Crisis; Urge Flu Vaccine

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–While reports of the Coronavirus continue worldwide, in Kenosha there are currently no cases reported.

That’s according to Dr Jen Freheit who is the Kenosha County Health Director. She says that her department is on weekly conference calls with both state and federal officials to keep up with the latest info on the spread of the disease.

As of this week, there are no cases that county health officials are monitoring. However the department says that officials are ready if any coronavirus cases are reported. Standard precautions such as hand washing, hand sanitizer use, and using your sleeve to cover your cough continue to be recommended by health officials.

The flu vaccine is also still available as we reach the height of the flu season.