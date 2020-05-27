Kenosha Officials Release “Kickstart” Plan

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County released the final draft of its “Kickstart” reopening guidance for businesses, even as health officials plead with residents to take the pandemic seriously.

The reopening guidelines were composed in a partnership between Kenosha city and county, and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

Along with a long laundry list of best practices there is a suggested phase in process based on public health criteria.

Among changes from the earlier draft, there will be no specific percentages for recommended capacity limits, allowing for flexibility for individual businesses.

You can see the entire plan by clicking here