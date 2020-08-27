Kenosha Officials Vow To Keep Public Better Informed

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha officials are vowing to keep the public better informed even as they double down on efforts to protect lives and property.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that several thousand federal agents were on their way to Kenosha to help quell the violence and mayhem that has plagued the city since Sunday.

Governor Tony Evers sent 5-hundred additional Wisconsin Guard Troops to bolster the efforts of local law enforcement.

These pressures and a perceived lack of information from authorities prompted criticism from local leaders on both the Kenosha County Board and the Kenosha Common Council.

Both Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth promised daily briefings to keep the public better informed.