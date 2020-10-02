Kenosha Opens Online Forum For Feedback

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha has opened a new forum for citizens to give their feedback. A series of listening sessions filled up fast and if you missed out on those you can now utilize the city’s website to offer your opinion.

The form follows the same format as is being used during the sessions, asking a number of questions to help direct the conversation.

In a statement Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that the insights gained from the listening sessions and online form will play a vital role in developing a Commit to Action Roadmap.

Click here for the feedback page.