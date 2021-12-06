Kenosha Overdose Deaths On the Rise

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County officials are sounding the alarm about an increase in overdose deaths.

A recent 12 month span saw overdose deaths balloon by 57 percent between April of 2020 and April of this year. That’s the time frame the U.S. Centers For Disease Control highlighted in recent data.

Kenosha County recorded 55 overdose deaths during that time, up from 35 during those same months the prior year. Officials say Kenosha County has resources for people struggling with substance abuse.

The Substance Abuse Coalition has those resources listed at saveliveskenosha.org

