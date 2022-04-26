Kenosha Parks Commission tables memorial for Huber

The Kenosha Parks Commission has tabled a request to have a tree planted and a plaque placed in the memory of the one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse.

Anthony Huber was one of the men who retaliated against Rittenhouse after he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

Both shootings-as well as a third that left another person injured-were deemed justified due to self defense by a jury last year.

Huber’s girlfriend made the memorial request that was tabled last night.

The tabling-a move which usually marks the end of a measure-was reportedly due to a pending lawsuit.