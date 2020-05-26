Kenosha Passes 1,000 Covid-19 Cases

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County’s Covid-19 infection rate is up 19 percent from last week, according to new numbers from the Kenosha County Division of Health. As of Monday afternoon, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported more than 1-thousand positive cases of Covid-19, and twenty two deaths.

43 percent of new cases have been diagnosed in the past month, and fifty five percent of cases recovered after 30 days. There are almost 6-thousand negative tests. The death rate remains 2-percent of positive cases.

Racine County has almost 14-hundred positives and just over 8-thousand negatives, with 25 fatalities.