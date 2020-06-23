Kenosha Passes Outdoor Seating Extension Ordinance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council approved an ordinance that allows establishments to expand their outdoor seating to make up for lost capacity inside due to social distancing.

The council passed the measure on a seventeen to zero vote after an amendment passed that specified those outdoor areas must be continuous and not split into different parts.

Kenosha officials say that after a restaurant or bar applies for an outdoor extension, it will go under review.

The ordinance change was one of two proposals made by city officials in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The other was a resolution that recommended employees wear masks and require businesses to post their mask policy on the door and online.