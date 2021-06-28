Kenosha Plan Commission Approves Garden Facility

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha City Plan Commission has approved a plan that would build a year round indoor garden facility.

Gordon Food Service would partner with an organization called Square Roots which specializes in urban farming.

The more than 8-thousand square foot facility would be built near G-F-S’s distribution center north of Highway 158. It will grow produce and 60 percent of what’s grown there will go directly to consumer sales. The rest will go toward distribution.

The Kenosha Common Council will still need to approve the project and is expected to consider it next month.