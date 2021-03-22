Kenosha Plan Commission delays vote on revamp of Agile Plaza site

A new project to redevelop a dormant commercial site on the city’s north side still needs some details, according to members of the Kenosha Plan Commission.
Steve of LASS Properties has proposed a laundromat, storage facility and office or retail space at the Agile Plaza site, 1730 22nd Ave.
“Obviously the property has been an eyesore, and we are looking to get the project moving, ASAP,” said. “I think it’s only going to be a benefit to the neighborhood.”
In the past, Agile Plaza has housed a laundromat and a mixture of other businesses, including a gas station and convenience store and car wash. The laundromat has been closed for multiple years and will require a rezoning to resume operations.
Agile Plaza currently is zoned as a light manufacturing district, and the proposal under review calls for changing it to a business district.
Pleased, but want more details
At first , members of the Plan Commission said they were pleased there are efforts underway to breathe new life into the property during an initial review Thursday. But concerns about protocol and a perceived lack of full details prompted a delay in action.
Ald. Holly , who represents the district within Agile Plaza, asked commissioners to hold off on voting because she has yet to meet with Steve and understand the full scope of the project.