KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha City Plan Commission has taken the next steps to approve the new Uptown Lofts redevelopment.

The mixed use building will house a grocery store on the first floor and 71 apartments on the second floor. However, high construction costs are limiting the size of the new building.

The Commission also reviewed a conceptual plan for a proposed senior living complex at the long vacant Bonnie Hame site on 52nd Street at 30th Avenue.