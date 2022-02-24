Kenosha Plan Commission to Consider “KIN” Master Plan

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha City Plan Commission will consider a master plan for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood tonight.

The plan will guide the redevelopment of the former Chrysler Engine Plant site for years to come.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that it represents the first step in the process.

The plan calls for residential, commercial, and business incubator development.

Alderman Bogdala says that the plan also took into account the needs of the neighborhood.

If the City Plan Commission approves the plan tonight it goes to the Common Council for final approval.

See the document here (begins on pg 64)