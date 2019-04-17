Kenosha Plans New Water Safety Measures

KENOSHA, WI–After a series of tragic drownings in Lake Michigan last summer, the city of Kenosha is set to move forward with new water safety measures.

Last year, more signage and life safety rings were installed along the lakefront. Now the focus is on education, especially among kids and young adults.

May is Lake Michigan Safety Awareness Month in Kenosha and local police and fire officials joined with local businesses to form the Safety Around Water Coalition.

The group plans a water safety presentation for May 11th at 54th street and 3rd avenue. There are also school programs and public safety talks planned.

Students will be asked to pledge to not jump off the pier near Kenosha Lighthouse or swim in Pike Creek-two of the most lethal spots along this area of the lake.

