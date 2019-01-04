Kenosha Plans to Alleviate Flooding in the City

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha has big plans to continue to upgrade its infrastructure this year. After major projects like the new fire station and reconstruction of 22nd avenue kicked off in 2018, the city now plans to fix its flooding problem.

The city has received state grant money to built water containment systems which will alleviate the waters that can gather after heavy rains. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that planners are trying to work out the best way to prevent flooding in several areas of the city.

The plans come after summer flooding the past two years caused damage to homes and businesses in several neighborhoods across the city.