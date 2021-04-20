Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie Join in Joint Policing Agreement

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved a plan this week that allows for the police department to combine forces with Kenosha Police.

The Special Investigations Unity Agreement between the city and village allows Pleasant Prairie Police to assign a detective to a Special Investigations Unit led by Kenosha Police.

Village officials say that will allow for coordination of enforcement efforts against illegal drugs and weapons.

Investigators will be able to cross jurisdictional boundaries when needed to conduct their investigations.