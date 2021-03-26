Kenosha police: 55 more charged for violence during protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha police say 55 people are facing charges related to violent demonstrations after the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer.

Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in August, leaving him paralyzed.

Blake, who is Black, was holding a pocket knife. The shooting spurred several nights of violent protests. Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that 49 adults and six minors are facing charges.

The tally does not include charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager accused of shooting and killing two protesters and injuring a third.

Sheskey has not been charged in Blake’s shooting, but Blake has filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of using excessive force.