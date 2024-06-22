Kenosha Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Shooting

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the 1500 block of 30th Avenue.

The incident, reported at 4:25 AM Friday morning, appears isolated with no ongoing threat to the community.

The Detective Bureau continues to seek information related to the case.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.