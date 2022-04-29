Kenosha Police Bust Drug House as Public Health Offers Fentanyl Test Strips

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people are charged with selling drugs near a Kenosha elementary school.

They are also charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place.

22 year old Chanze Evans and 32 year old Brittany Booker both face multiple felony charges for drug manufacturing and intent to deliver both for marijuana and narcotics-including fentanyl.

That last drug in particular has been the subject of warnings from local officials due to a recent spate of overdoses.

Evans and Booker were allegedly operating out of an apartment building near Wilson Elementary School and Kenosha Police reported that three drug endangered children were discovered at the residence.

Both suspects are due in court next month.

That news comes as Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit announced yesterday that Kenosha County Public Health is now supplying fentanyl test strips.

They will be made available free of charge to those who receive Narcan training.

According to the health department fentanyl’s “ … presence has been detected in many illegal drugs, including counterfeit prescription pills, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.”