Kenosha Police Chief Issues Community Statement

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis issued a community message Thursday to the peaceful protesters from this past weekend was simple-we hear you.

Miskinis said that it would be too easy to let the violence that broke out after Sunday’s event overshadow the message the protesters were trying to deliver.

He says that he will do what is in his power to make sure attention is not turned away from the issues raised once the protests die down.

As to the criminal elements of looting and violence, the chief said that these would not be tolerated, and announced that charges would be filed soon in connection with Sunday night’s incidents.

You can read Chief Miskinis’ complete statement below.