Kenosha Police Cleared in Suspect’s Death After Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Police Department has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of a suspect after a high speed chase.

It happened on April 8th when 31 year old Damian Quinonez allegedly sped from police at speeds up to 80 or 90 miles per hour. He died after crashing near the intersection of Sheridan Road and 52nd street.

DOJ ruled that police did not use excessive or inappropriate force during the chase.

Another person in the car suffered serious injuries and a person in a second vehicle suffered minor injuries.